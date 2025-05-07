Diana Taying officiate national level match

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 6 May: Diana Taying has become the first woman football referee from Arunachal Pradesh to officiate a national-level match.

She achieved this feat by officiating as an assistant referee in the match between Manipur and Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar. Manipur won the match 3-0, held at the IOCL Barauni ground in Begusarai on Monday.

Earlier this year, in March, she cleared the National Football Referee Examination, comprising physical and written tests, organised by the All India Football Federation in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Hailing from Miglung village in Bilat in East Siang district, Taying holds degrees in BA, BPEd, and MA in sports psychology.