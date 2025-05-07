WPS arrests one for alleged criminal trespass, molestation and theft

ITANAGAR, 6 May: The women police station (WPS) here recently arrested one Apesh Majhi, a resident of Village No 2, Naya Ghagra, Sonitpur district, Assam, in connection with a case involving unlawful entry during night hours and theft of a mobile handset.

According to a WPS release, the incident occurred in the early hours of 27 April, when a 20-year-old woman from the Power House area of Chandranagar, Itanagar, who, while asleep in the common room of her house, suddenly woke up to find an unknown person attempting to undress her. On shouting for help, the intruder fled the scene. Her mobile handset was also found missing thereafter.

“Acting on her complaint received on 1 May 2025, a case was registered under Sections 333, 307, 75, 76,34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The case was entrusted to Inspector Nich Rupa of WPS Itanagar for investigation. By leveraging timely intelligence inputs and electronic surveillance, the accused was traced to his native place in Assam. A police team from WPS Itanagar, in coordination with Gohpur police, conducted a raid and apprehended the accused on the evening of 2 May. On examination of his seized mobile handset, digital content, including photographs and videos related to the victim, was recovered, further strengthening the case,” the release added.

The capital police reiterated its firm commitment to ensuring safety and justice for all citizens, especially women, and assured that such crimes will be met with the strictest possible legal response.