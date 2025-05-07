DHS bids farewell to five

NAHARLAGUN, 6 May: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) bade farewell to five superannuating employees  at the DHS conference hall here on Tuesday.

They  are joint DHS (establishment) Dr Dubom Bagra, DDHS (FW) Dr Gumyir Lollen, joint DHS (P&D) Dr Gumjom Ete, DDHS (TB) Dr Moi Nyori, and superintendent (establishment) Koj Tapa.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint DHS (P&D) Dr Komling Perme expressed appreciation for their invaluable contributions  and wished them a productive, healthy and happy post-retirement life.

