RGU felicitates medal winners of All India Inter-University Championships

RONO HILLS, 6 May: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) felicitated its three student athletes for their exceptional performances in the All India Inter-University Championships, 2024-25.

RGU’s sports psychology student Yorna Roshini won two medals in the wushu discipline at the All India Inter-University Wushu (Men & Women) Championship 2024-25, organised by Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab, from 22 to 27 February this year. She secured a silver medal in nanquan and a bronze medal in nandao, showcasing remarkable talent and resilience in the martial arts category.

Hinium Mama and Lika Aku, both BPEd students from the physical education department, earned accolades in pencak silat at the All India Inter-University Pencak Silat Championship for men and women 2024-25. The event was hosted by Kristu Jayanti College under the Bengaluru North University, Karnataka, from 13 to 16 April. Mama clinched a silver medal, while Aku secured a bronze medal in the tanding category of the traditional Indonesian martial art.

Attending the felicitation function, RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak commended the medallists for their commitment to excellence. Prof Nayak emphasised the university’s continued support for sports and holistic student development.

The event was attended also by distinguished university officials and faculty members, including Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, Physical Education and Sports Sciences Dean Prof Sambhu Prasad, Controller of Examinations Dr Bijay Raji, Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, and Physical Education Assistant Director Dr A Yuvaraj.