Siang’s first adventure travel guide trainees complete final assessment at NIMAS

BOLENG, 6 May: The final assessment for the first batch of adventure travel guide (high altitude) trainees from Siang district was conducted at Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) on 5 May.

This first batch of 37 trainees for the two-month training programme from 1 March to 1 May was selected from across Siang district through the combined efforts of the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department, the NIMAS, and the district administration, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0.

John Tali of Supsing village (best trainee), Shan Palon of Kerang, and Tanyup Talom of Lorging were among the standout performers who demonstrated exceptional skills, discipline, and leadership during the training. (DIPRO)