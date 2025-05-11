Dists asked to lift three months’ foodgrain under NFSA

NAHARLAGUN, 10 May: The Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies (DFCS) has asked all the districts to lift three months’ quota of foodgrain under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in advance and distribute it at one go to the beneficiaries in order to meet any eventuality.

In a letter to all the deputy commissioners on 9 May, the directorate requested them to direct district PDS land route carriage contractor concerned to lift three months’ quota and distribute the foodgrains through the FPSs without fail.

“The district authorities are to ensure stocking of additional three-month worth of foodgrain rice as contingency provision,” the letter said.