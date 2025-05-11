Governor convenes ‘sarva dharma’ meet

ITANAGAR, 10 May: Governor KT Parnaik convened a ‘sarva dharma meet’ at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to promote unity and clarity in the wake of Operation Sindoor – India’s recent counter-terror mission.

Interacting with the participants, the governor said that India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. He emphasised that the operation was precise, restrained, and exclusively targeted terrorist camps across nine locations, reaffirming that India’s response was driven not by retaliation but by the need to safeguard its citizens and uphold national security.

The governor said that a strong synergy between the political and military leadership is in place, with decisive guidance from the highest levels. He emphasised that India has consistently championed the values of humanism and will steadfastly uphold them in its collective pursuit of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The governor, who, during his service tenure led the world’s largest operational military formation as the chief of the northern command, said that the actions of our armed forces were measured and carefully calibrated, ensuring no civilian causality or damage to military. He informed that the operation was designed to avoid escalation while sending a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism.

The governor said that to create disharmony amongst different communities in the country, Pakistani forces targeted religious institutions. “However, our vigilant armed forces effectively thwarted these attacks,” he said.

The governor reassured the citizens that India did not initiate aggression, and that global leaders have acknowledged India’s right to defend itself. He said that “our response was both responsible and resolute.”

“The widespread international support reflects the world’s understanding that peace cannot exist without security,” he added.

Calling on the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly religious leaders, the governor urged everyone to remain vigilant against disinformation and to continue fostering communal harmony. He expressed confidence in the wisdom and unity of the people, and urged them not to be misled by rumours or divisive narratives. “Every citizen must be well-versed about our armed forces,” he stressed.

The governor praised the unwavering patriotism of Arunachalis, recalling their steadfast support to the armed forces during the 1962 Sino-India war. He said that the spirit of nationalism runs deep in Arunachal. “It is this enduring spirit that continues to make our state a proud and integral part of the nation,” he said.

Dharm gurus and representatives from diverse faiths, including indigenous, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities, alongside members of civil society, teaching community and intellectuals attended to collectively address concerns and dispel disinformation surrounding the operation. They shared their resolve to uphold truth, unity, and peace in the face of adversity. (Raj Bhavan)