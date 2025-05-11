Dr Robin Hissang represents Arunachal at summit in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 May: Dr Robin Hissang, principal of Government College, Seppa (E/Kameng), represented Arunachal Pradesh as one of the speakers during the two-day Intellectual Property and Innovation Summit-2025, which was organised by the Global Intellectual Property Convention here in Malaysia from 7 to 8 May.

Speaking during the technical session on ‘Patent law reforms and protection of traditional knowledge system’, Dr Hissang spoke about the India’s Patents Act, 1970, India’s Copyright Act, 1987, Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 and its provisions to protect intellectual property.

Highlighting the importance of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, 2007, he advocated protecting the

indigenous traditional knowledge system of the Arunachali ethnic groups.

“Arunachal has many indigenous traditional knowledge systems which are working effectively and need to be protected under the Patents Act and the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Otherwise there may be unethical appropriation of indigenous knowledge systems,” said Dr Hissang, and highlighted the need for a strong and effective law in Arunachal to protect the traditional knowledge systems.

First Secretary, High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, Dr Vivekanand and Assistant Director General (Administration and Finance), Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, Razhuan Bin Hussain were the speakers during the inaugural day, while GIPC founder director Dr DR Agarwal was the moderator.

Speakers from academia and corporate sectors and government representatives of various Asian countries attended the event, which held sessions on topics like global turmoil, trade war, challenges and opportunities for Asian countries in IP and innovation, investment opportunities, challenges for artificial intelligence, semiconductor industry, incubation of new ideas, startups and ‘Innovation and IP valuation: Methodologies and best practices’.