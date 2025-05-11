Ering exploring possibility of constructing mini-hydel on Peneng river

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 10 May: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering is exploring the possibility of constructing a mini-hydel on the Peneng River in his constituency.

The project aims to harness the river’s perennial water flow to generate at least 2 MW of electric energy.

The MLA, who is also the adviser to the state government for hydropower, is envisioning utilising the water for various purposes, including irrigation, freshwater fishery, and construction of swimming pool projects.

Additionally, mini-bundhs along the river could help control flooding and soil erosion during the rainy season, he said.

Recently, Ering held a meeting with the sub-divisional administration and engineering department heads at Ruksin, and directed

the hydropower engineers to conduct baseline surveys along the Peneng River from Ledum to Ruksin and submit a report within this year.

The Peneng River, which flows from Ledum hillside, poses challenges during monsoon due to turbulent water flow at Bilat and Mikong portions.

Last year’s flooding caused significant damage, breaching the MMJ road and disrupting communication. The overflowing water also flooded wet cultivation sites and horticulture gardens at Mirem and Mikong villages, resulting in substantial losses to the farmers.