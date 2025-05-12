A note of gratitude to Pakistan

Editor,

Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has not only showcased India’s military precision but also inadvertently revealed critical insights into the capabilities of China’s military technology, courtesy of Pakistan.

India’s armed forces, through their swift and effective neutralisation of Pakistani drones and missiles, exposed vulnerabilities in China-supplied HQ-9 air defence systems and radar infrastructure, which failed to detect or intercept Indian SCALP cruise missiles and precision bombs.

This unintended disclosure has been a wake-up call for global defence analysts, highlighting strategic gaps in Chinese systems deployed in Pakistan, including those safeguarding key bases like Lahore, Gwadar, and Karachi.

The Indian defence forces, and indeed the world, owe an ironic debt of gratitude to Pakistan for this revelation, which underscores the importance of robust, reliable defence systems in modern warfare. As we celebrate India’s resolute action, let us also reflect on how such conflicts inadvertently illuminate the strengths and weaknesses of global military technologies, fostering a more informed discourse on international security.

Defence analyst Arunachal