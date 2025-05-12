Inadequate time for preparation

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to the fact that the time that it has allotted for the mains exams after the prelims is inadequate for preparation.

Just one month for mains is not enough, owing to the vast and dynamic nature of the subjects. So this is a humble request to the commission to look into the matter and kindly extend the mains exams date by one more month.

We know that there are lots of examinations to be conducted, but rushing to complete it is not an option. Please conduct the mains exams in the last week of October or the first week of November. Let us have this great opportunity without the pressure of time constraint.

On behalf of all aggrieved aspirants