Career counselling prog held at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 11 May: The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, in collaboration with the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, organised a career counselling programme for students on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khanlauded the Arts Club for providing a platform to showcase budding talents and creativity. He emphasised that art helps individuals connect with nature and should be promoted more actively. He congratulated the student-artists for their creative achievements, and encouraged them to remain focused on their academic and personal growth.

The principal stressed the significance of career counselling and encouraged the students to think big and remain motivated. “The world cannot change you unless you decide to change yourself,” he said, adding that “hard work, focus, and time management are keys to success.”

Dr Khan also offered practical tips for exam preparation, including effective time management, taking mock tests, understanding question patterns, note-making, regular revision, and legible writing.

He exhorted the students to be “career conscious and to laminate yourselves from all evils, especially from the demon of drugs, and set a goal for transforming your dreams into reality through the power of positivity.”

As a gesture of encouragement, he distributed more than one hundred copies of books authored by himself to the students who attended the programme.

DNGC Education Department Head Dr Bige Yomgamexpressed appreciation for the students’ talents and encouraged them to identify both their strengths and areas for improvement. She urged the students to “nurture your skills and strive to become responsible and capable individuals.”

The programme, coordinated by Dr Bombi Riram, Dr Gopi Riba and Dr Chalak Lowang, concluded with awarding of certificates to the outgoing students of the Arts Club.