Anti-drugs awareness campaign launched

SILLE-OYAN, 11 May: The Women Against Social Evils (WASE) launched a weeklong district-wide anti-drugs awareness campaign here in East Siang district on Saturday, in collaboration with the district administration and the police.

Titled ‘Mission Parivartan’, the objective of the campaign is to strengthen enforcement of anti-drug activities through the Anti-Drug Squad of the police to dismantle drug networks and enhance legal action in the district; engage youths through VADA (Voice Against Drug Abuse) clubs; empower rural women to raise their voice against drugs through the ‘Siang Shakti’ initiative; and use technology and creative tools such as audiovisual media to make the campaign relatable and impactful.

At the launch event, DHS Joint Director T Tali said that when a person is addicted to drugs, it affects the family emotionally, psychologically and financially,”and also affects every other social aspect.”

“Besides that, drug addiction causes loss of health and personal way of living,” he added.

He advised students to obey their parents, avoid drug-user friends, and not fall prey to peer pressure.

He also advised parents to monitor their children, give them time, and keep the family environment healthy and peaceful.

Recovering addict Mingat Mibang said it is necessary for parents to control their children before they get addicted to drugs. He said also that every individual should make effort to eradicate the drug menace from its roots.

HGB, GBs, students, officers and the public are participating in Mission Parivartan. (DIPRO)