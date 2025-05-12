HYO observes Himalayan Bird Count Day

ZIRO, 11 May: The Hari Youth Organisation (HYO) here in Lower Subansiri district observed the Himalayan Bird Count Day on Saturday in collaboration with the Arunachal Birding Club and the Ziro Birding Club.

The initiative underscored the HYO’s ongoing commitment to preserving wildlife, flora and fauna, while discouraging hunting and poaching in the region.

The event, held in picturesque Yachi Yat in the vicinity of Hari village, brought together bird enthusiasts and nature lovers to participate in a bird count. Over the course of the day, the participants identified around 35 species of birds, showcasing the rich avian diversity of the area. The observed species included both indigenous birds that call this region home and migratory birds that visit during specific seasons.

Highlighting the event, HYO secretary Hage Duyu said, “The initiative not only highlighted the importance of bird conservation but also provided a platform for local communities and birding enthusiasts to come together and appreciate the natural beauty of the region.” (DIPRO)