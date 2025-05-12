CCDFC badminton, table tennis tourneys underway

NAHARLAGUN, 11 May: The badminton and table tennis tournaments being organised by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC)-2025 were inaugurated on Sunday by Central Zone Inspector General of Police Hibu Tamang and retired health and family welfare joint director Dr Hage Tam.

A total of 66 teams are participating in the badminton tournament, while 20 teams are contesting in table tennis.

The categories include Under-12 boys and girls, open men and women, veteran men, and super veteran women, making the competition diverse and inclusive.

In his keynote address, Tamang underlined the importance of sports as an integral part of Dree festival, encouraging the participants to uphold true sportsmanship and strive for excellence.

Citing Bruce Lee, he said, “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times,” and urged everyone to pursue mastery in their chosen fields.

Dr Tam in his address stressed on the value of discipline in sports, and commended the organising committee for creating such platforms for youths. He described Dree festival as one of the most vibrant and colourful celebrations of the Apatani community, and emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous culture.

CCDFC-2025 secretary-general Nani Pollo and CCDFC-2025 chairman Habung Tapa also spoke.

Besides badminton and table tennis, many more sports events are lined up to be organised this year under the CCDFC-2025 banner, adding further excitement to the Dree festival celebrations.

The badminton and table tennis tournaments will conclude on 12 May.