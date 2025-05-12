East Siang DOA felicitates medal winners

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 11 May: The District Olympic Association [DOA] of East Siang felicitated medal winners from the district for their achievements in the 4th Arunachal State Games-2025.

MLA Tapi Darang felicitated the athletes, recognising their hard work and achievements. The team officials were also honoured.

District Olympic Association general secretary Vijay Mize informed that East Siang secured 10th position with 44 medals. He added that a total of 142 players represented the district in the Games.

Mize highlighted the urgent need for adequate indoor sports facilities in the district, and appealed to both the MLA and the district administration for support.

In response, MLA Darang assured the gathering that the concerns of local sportspersons would be addressed, and pledged his commitment to fostering sports development in the region. He also commended the athletes for their outstanding performances.