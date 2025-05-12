River search and rescue training imparted

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 11 May: The second part of a two-day intensive training programme on ‘river search and rescue’ was conducted here in East Kameng district. The training was conducted at Kafla village, on the banks of the Kameng River. More than 30 youths participated in two days, gruelling training sessions under the guidance of Everester Kishon Tekseng and his team.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by instructor Debanan Kaman, head constable, also trained the participants in various life-saving techniques. The training aimed to equip local communities with essential lifesaving skills during river-related emergencies.

The training was specifically designed for people residing near riverbanks, who often face life-threatening situations during floods, flashfloods, and other river-related disasters. As first responders and the fastest reachable force during such times, their preparedness can mean the difference between life and death. The participants took an active part in the training.

The training included both technical and practical sessions. During the practical session, the participants were trained to conduct a rescue in the Kameng River.

Attending the first day of training on Saturday, East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom appreciated the initiative to equip local communities with essential lifesaving skills.

“This is one of the best initiatives I have come across, and is truly commendable. Every year, cases of drowning are reported in the Kameng River. These trained volunteers will be an asset for us in the future,” he said.

The SP suggested that more such training should be conducted in the future. “We are ready to extend all cooperation in this regard. Hope more such training is conducted in the future,” he said.

OSD to home minister, Dr Radhe Natung, who also attended the first day of training, urged the participants to take the training seriously. “We live in a disaster-prone region, and therefore this kind of training will come in handy. During a disaster, people often make mistakes while trying to save other people due to lack of training. Hopefully, these trained volunteers will go on to impart their knowledge to others also,” said Dr Natung.

On Sunday, the last day of the training, certificates were distributed to the participants. DDMO Kaley Sono, Seppa Colonies Development Committee (SCDC) president Rinya Biyu and SCDC secretary Khya Changriang distributed the certificates.

The DDMO and the SCDC president addressed the participants and encouraged them. Satrughan Gungli, incharge adventure cell-cum-assitant nodal officer (event) direcorate of youth affairs department, coordinated the training.

This five-part training initiative is powered by the Disaster Management Department, supported by the SDRF, and organised by BAC Voyages Tours, Treks & Expeditions. The first part of the training was conducted in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district.