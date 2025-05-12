Governor extends Buddha Purnima greetings

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Governor KT Parnaik has extended good wishes to the people of the state, especially to the Buddhist community, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, and expressed hope that the day would continue to inspire all with Lord Buddha’s timeless message of love, peace, and harmony.

“May this Buddha Purnima deepen the bonds of unity, mutual respect, and emotional harmony among all communities, and bring tranquillity and wellbeing to every corner of our society,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)