TRIHMS oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr Tagat Taggu surrendered his 12-bore SBBL gun, along with his gun licence, at the DC office in East Siang district, in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, EAC Sanjay Taram, and Labour Officer Tore Ete, on Tuesday. Dr Taggu described the surrender as a form of discouraging killing of wildlife. (DIPRO)