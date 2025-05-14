Mithun farming unit inaugurated

BOLENG, 13 May: A semi-intensive mithun farming unit was inaugurated in Jomlo Mongku village here in Siang district on Tuesday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon.

The project, supported by the National Research Centre on Mithun, Medziphemba, Nagaland, marks a new era in scientific mithun husbandry and rearing in the region.

Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation chairman Tadang Tamut highlighted the organisation’s efforts in adopting 14 villages in Siang district. Mongku is the main behind mithin churpi. He said that six villages have already received barbed wire, with three villages – Jomlo Mongku, Pangkeng, and Mori – successfully establishing semi-intensive units.

The DC in his address expressed gratitude to the NRC on Mithun for its invaluable support, including providing training, inputs and infrastructure for the mithun farmers. He congratulated the villagers and farmers on the successful completion of the semi-intensive mithun farming unit, emphasising that it will not only boost the local economy but also encourage adoption of scientific farming practices.

The federation distributed two bundles of mithun ropes to the villagers through the deputy commissioner. With approximately 14,000 mithuns in the area under Rumgong subdivision, this initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the livelihoods of the farmers.