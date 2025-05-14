States asked to conduct awareness drive on forest rights

NEW DELHI, 13 May: The Centre has asked all states and union territories to conduct a month-long awareness campaign on the Forest Rights Act (FRA) from 1 June to improve the law’s implementation and ensure wider participation among tribal communities and other traditional forest dwellers.

In its letter, the union Tribal Affairs Ministry said the campaign should be carried out at state and district levels, led by district FRA Cells and project management units.

It called for collaboration with NGOs, academic institutions and community-based organisations with experience in implementing the FRA.

The campaign will focus on educating stakeholders about their individual and community forest rights, the role of gram sabhas in the FRA process and the procedures for filing claims, according to the ministry.

Other suggested activities include distribution of FRA land titles (pattas), providing soil health cards and agricultural inputs to FRA beneficiaries, linking them with schemes like PM-KISAN and Aadhaar enrolment and holding weekly meetings to clear pending claims.

The ministry has asked state governments to coordinate with relevant departments like agriculture, fisheries, panchayati raj and district collectors to begin planning immediately.

The Forest Rights Act, 2006, recognises the rights of tribals and forest-dependent communities over the land they have lived on and protected for generations.(PTI)