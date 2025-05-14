Participate in development of Thembang: MLA

DIRANG, 13 May: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering urged all stakeholders to participate wholeheartedly in the development of World Heritage Site Thembang.

Addressing a meeting of the Local Consultative Committee (LCC) for World Heritage Site Thembang at the ADC office here in West Kameng district on Tuesday, the MLA said, “It is a proud moment not only for West Kameng district but for the entire state that one of our villages has made it to the final tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

The MLA also emphasised on “early commencement of work while maintaining quality standards.”

LCC member secretary TC Atjepu presented the action plan for Thembang’s development, outlining the roadmap for future activities, while Dirang ADC Choiki Dondup stressed on coordinated efforts by all stakeholders for Thembang’s development.

The meeting was attended by members of the LCC, representatives of the departments concerned, village elders, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)