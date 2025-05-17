Govt school students shine in CBSE exams

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 16 May: Kabit Tayeng of Government Secondary School (GSS), Parsing, Upper Siang, topped the Class 10 CBSE exam with 96.4%, while Kalden Gyatso Kee of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Lumla (Tawang) secured second place with 96.2%.

Kabit did his school from St Francis School,Yingkiong up to Class 5 and later joined the GSS Parsing in Class 6 during Covid-19 in 2021. Son of a farmer from Bomi Mariyang village of Mariyang administrative circle, Kabit scored 482 total marks in all five subjects – just one mark ahead of Kalden’s 481.

“I tried to read four hours daily. I worked hard on English as my English mark was low in Class 9,” said an elated Tayeng.

Tayeng obtained 96 out of 100 in English. He shared that Hindi was tough for him, and he enjoyed science and mathematics.

Upper Siang district has three toppers along with Tayeng in the top five. Provat Roy from GHSS Yingkiong obtained 93.8% and a total score of 469,while Kabiom Kanot Libang of GHSS Yingkiong scored 459 total marks with 91.8%.

The second topper, Kalden, is a native of Lumla in Tawang district. He did his elementary schooling from The Doon School, in Dehradun and later from Jhamtse Gatsel Children’s Community, Lumla, which is affiliated to GHSS Lumla.

In Class 12, Irfan Ali of GHSS Khonsa (Tirap)secured the top position with 92.8%, while Phohee Wangsa from GHSS Pongchau (Longding) district secured second place with 91.8%.

Irfan Ali, who topped the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) in the state, attributed his high scoring to his constant study, sincerity, regular revision and tests and obedience towards teachers and parents. Ali divulged that career counselling programme conducted in his school motivated him to study hard.

“Through teachers-parents meeting, I could figure my strength and weakness, which promoted me to study two-three hours at home,” Ali said.

Ali did his elementary schooling from Bo-Peep School in Khonsa (Tirap) and secondary education from Government Town Secondary School, Khonsa. He thanked all his teachers and well-wishers for guiding him to be successful.

Phohee Wangsa is the daughter of a daily wage labourer father, and her mother is a cook at GSS Pongchau. “My sources of motivation for my academic performance are my parents and teachers, and my desire to be better person version of me,” said Wangsa.

“My desire to do better than everyone brought me where I am today. I am very happy and satisfied with my result. I worked hard for the position I got. I gave my all and it paid off,” she added.

She scored 459 in total among the five subjects. She scored 97 marks in history and 95 marks in geography.

The eastern Arunachal schools shone compared to the rest of the state in the AISSCE, with Ayesha Chetry of GHSS Jairampur (Changlang) topping the third position with 91.4% and Meena Sharma of GHSS Tezu (Lohit), and Lobsang Dolma of GHSS Tawang scoring 90.2 each.

The state government-run schools have made a significant improvement with 77.35%, with an increase of 5.15% pass percentage in Class 12 results of the AISSCE 2024-25, compared to previous year’s (2023-24) result of 72.21%. In overall pass percentage of both government and government-aided private run schools, the state has recorded 73.49%, with improvement of 5.91%, as opposed to previous year’s 67.58%.