ICR DC, SP transferred to Delhi

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 May: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom and Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Special Investigation Cell SP Anant Mittal have been transferred to New Delhi.

The transfer of Potom, Singh, and Mittal has sparked speculation about who will replace them in their posts.

Potom’s tenure as the ICR DC had been in the spotlight for effective administration, particularly with regard to the eviction of illegal structures along National Highway 415’s Right of Way, punctuated by controversies.

Meanwhile, Singh and Mittal were considered among the most effective SPs among the Indian Police Service officers posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh’s role in cracking a high-profile sex racket, in which several top-level government officers were arrested, remains a hallmark in ICR police history. Mittal’s SIC team cracked one of the most controversial job scams in the Arunachal Public Service Commission, resulting in the arrest of over 50 individuals, including government officers and civilians.

Three AGMUT cadre IAS officers have been posted in Arunachal Pradesh: Sneha Suryakant Gitte (2019), Asvin Chandru A (2019), and Yashaswini B (2020).

Additionally, four IPS officers from the AGMUT batch have been transferred to Arunachal: Devesh Kumar Mahla (2012), Surendra Choudhary (2013), Shivendu Bhushan, and Anurag Dwivedi (2020).