IFCRA launches ‘EuroXpedition’

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) has unveiled ‘EuroXpedition: Sustainability Meets Motorsport’ -a pioneering pan-European leadership programmeaimed at reimagining global progress through the lens of sustainability, mobility, and multicultural exchange.

Launching in June 2025, the initiative will take young changemakers, innovators, and professionals on an immersive journey across Denmark, France, and Switzerland.

IFCRA president Pem Sonam said, “This programmeis a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Arunachal Pradesh’ youths and their readiness to embrace change and innovation. We aspire to ignite a movement of sustainable enterprise that uplifts entire community ecosystems.”

The programme kicks off in Denmark, where participants will study sustainable agriculture and rural entrepreneurship. They will be visiting climate-conscious farms and attending workshops on circular economy models aimed at showing how green farming can power not just crops but communities.

Next they will visit France, where the luxury sector is undergoing a subtle yet powerful revolution. Against the backdrop of the fashion capital of the world, participants will explore ethical design, sustainable hospitality, and the emerging business of conscious consumerism.

Switzerland concludes the expedition with focus on precision, infrastructure, and preservation. From smart cities and electric transit to environmental tourism, the country offers a compelling blueprint for climate-forward innovation.

“EuroXpedition is supported by the Ministry of External Affairs (India), the Royal Danish Embassy, and the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and it hopes to build more than just roads between countries – it aims to construct lasting partnerships between people. We use the medium of friendship, mobility, and shared learning to ensure no community is left behind,” Sonam added.

The IFCRA has long been a bridge between continents and cultures. Known for its unique blend of mobility, leadership, and public diplomacy, the IFCRA’s programmes emphasise youth empowerment, cross-cultural exposure, and sustainable development.