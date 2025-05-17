[ Prem Chetry ]

LUMLA, 16 May: Gyalwa Jampa Lhakhang, an emerging pilgrimage destination, promises to enhance spiritual quests and boost religious tourism near the Indo-Bhutan border in Buri Bletting village in Lumla subdivision in Tawang district.

The main attraction of Gyalwa Jampa Lhakhang is its 90-foot-tall statue of Gyalwa Jampa, or Maitreya Buddha (the Future Buddha), set on a 23-foot-tall pedestal that houses a prayer hall, library, and other dedicated rooms and spaces. Located near the Bhutan border, it is 100 kms from Tawang district headquarters.

The 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche of Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery in Bomdila described it as a noble initiative by the late former MLA Jambey Tashi.

“This lhakhang will be a symbol of devotion and spirituality, drawing devotees from far and wide. Its annual religious events will benefit all sentient beings,” the rinpoche said.

Lama Gombu Tashi, who is in charge of the lhakhang, said that “the late MLA’s legacy inspired the construction,”which began on 8 October, 2017, “driven by his spiritual devotion for the benefit of people far and near.” He added that the lhakhang would be handed over to the Guru Rinpoche “for its spiritual journey ahead.”

A three-day-long Rabney Chenmo – a consecration ceremony – and other rituals were observed, led by Guru Rinpoche. The lhakhang is scheduled to be inaugurated on 2 June, in a function which will be attended by, among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and the Sakya Gongma Rinpoche from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.