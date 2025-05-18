Citizens for National Security organise Tiranga Yatra

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 17 May: Showing solidarity with Operation Sindoor and the armed forces, people from all walks of life participated in a Tiranga Yatra here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The yatra was organised under the banner of ‘Citizens for National Security’ to promote patriotism and national security.

Addressing the public, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdoklauded Operation Sindoor, the armed forces, and the Modi-led government for their response to the Pahalgam terror attack. “We are here to extend our solidarity and support to our forces, who are known

for their supreme sacrifices in safeguarding the nation,” he said.

West Kameng district BJP president Nawang Lopsang said that the “the objective of the Tiranga Yatra is to express support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces.

“We are here to show our support for our forces and the capable leadership of our prime minister in upholding the dignity and security of our country,”Lopsang said.

Along with the residents of the town, Indian Army, police, heads of departments and executive members of the BJP’s West Kameng district unit participated in the yatra.

The yatra began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the 1962 Sino-India War Memorial at Buddha Trijunction, in honour of Subedar Pritam Singh and all ranks, and proceeded to Buddha Peace Park.