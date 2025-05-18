Work together for nation’s development: Scindia

GUWAHATI, 17 May: Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the BJP MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh to work together for the holistic development of the nation.

After inaugurating a four-day ‘legislature orientation and training programme’ for the BJP MLAs of Arunachal at Sonapur here in Assam on Friday, the minister said, “As servants of the people, we must continuously engage in orientation and training programmes to enhance our knowledge and capability to serve humanity effectively, ensuring last-mile delivery of services.”

Emphasising the importance of learning, he said that “programmes like this are necessary for knowledge-building and capacity development,” and expressed hope that the four-day programme would contribute significantly towards empowering the lawmakers to serve the people better and aid in the development of all sectors.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his address praised the lawmakers for their enthusiasm to learn and serve the people through such orientation and training programmes.

“Training plays a vital role for lawmakers, who are responsible for shaping the policies of our state and nation. This programme is based on 13 different modules, designed to equip our legislators with the necessary skills and knowledge,” he said.

“Just like every successful organisation conducts orientation and training sessions, we as leaders must also undergo such programmes from time to time,” Khandu added.

Arunachal state BJP president Kaling Moyong highlighted various key points of the training modules designed for the lawmakers. “It is our responsibility to maintain the trust of the people of the state by providing our best services through such orientation and training programmes,” he said.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom also spoke.

The inaugural programme was attended also by resource persons V Muraleedharan, Dr Gajanand Dange, MPs Tapir Gao (LS) and Nabam Rebia (RS),and Arunachal BJP in-charge Ashok Singhal.