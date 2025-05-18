Leader engagement workshop focuses on students’ mental wellbeing

RONO HILLS, 17 May: The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), organised a leader engagement workshop as part of a research project aimed at reducing suicide risk and improving mental wellbeing among school and college students.

The workshop, titled ‘Suicide risk reduction and improving mental wellbeing among school and college students’, brought together educators and institutional leaders from 13 private higher secondary schools and two colleges in the

Itanagar Capital Region to foster institutional strategies for supporting mental wellbeing among youths and reducing suicide risk, an AITS-RGU, ICMR release said.

The event addressed growing concerns over youth mental health challenges in Arunachal Pradesh, where limited access to mental health resources, academic pressures, complex family dynamics, and socio-cultural transitions contribute to rising cases of depression, anxiety, and suicide among adolescents and young adults, the release said.

“Recent studies and anecdotal evidence have highlighted a troubling increase in emotional distress and substance abuse among students, underscoring the need for early intervention and awareness initiatives,” it said.

The workshop’s technical sessions focused on understanding mental health and wellbeing, child and adolescent development, and practical institutional protocols for mental health support.

Led by key members of the ICMR-AITS research team – Dr Leeyir Ete, Chara Lowangcha, Mayuri Handique, and Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam – the sessions enabled participants to engage in Q&A discussions and draft practical strategies for mental health support.

The workshop concluded with distribution of participation certificates and highlighting of the need for trained counsellors in institutes and community-level sensitisation.

The project aims to engage students, educational institutions, and multiple stakeholders at the state and district levels, working closely with education and health departments and mental health professionals.

Director of Don Bosco Youth Centre, Father Sunny Minj, and co-principal investigators Dr Kakali Goswami and Dr Amit Kumar also addressed the gathering.