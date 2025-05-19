60-yr-old man arrested for alleged rape of child

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 18 May: A 60-year-old man, identified as Nisham Taku, was arrested by the police here in East Kameng district on Sunday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom informed that a complaint was received from the victim’s mother on 17 May, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by the alleged accused between 13 and 15 May in Vikash Colony in New Seppa.

The case was registered under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the police immediately arrested the accused.

It is learnt that the victim’s mother informed that her daughter was complaining of pain in her private parts, and on enquiry the child revealed the horrific incident. It is alleged that the accused had threatened the child with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to her family.

The child has sustained serious injuries in her private parts and is under medical treatment.

It is also learnt that the accused is a close relative of the victim.