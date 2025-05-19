C’lang DA strengthens ILP checking, suspends weekly markets

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 18 May: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah recently issued a strict directive to ensure regular and intensive inner line permit (ILP) checking across the district.

The DC in his order directed all administrative officers, along with the police to conduct regular and intensive ILP checking drives across all strategic entry points, markets, labourers’ camps, construction sites and other congregation points, and submit action taken reports fortnightly.

The directive also suspended all weekly markets in the district until further orders, and permits issued for operating such markets stand cancelled with immediate effect.

The administrative officers have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the directives.

“All construction companies, contractors, and executing agencies operating within Changlang district are directed to submit detailed reports of each labourer/worker brought from outside the state. The report must include name, age, address, contact details, date of entry and expected duration of stay and place of employment/worksite location,” the order read.

The DC in the order designated all ADCs of Changlang district as the nodal officers for issuing e-ILPs in their respective jurisdictions. Only the designated nodal officers have been authorised to issue e-ILPs to tourists. Also, each nodal officer has been directed to constitute a dedicated team,comprising administrative officers/police at the subdivision level to monitor the entry and exit of all ILP holders on a daily basis.