Himalayan Suraksha Manch condemns China for renaming places in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 18 May: The Himalayan Suraksha Manch of Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP) has strongly condemned China’s recent attempt to rename 26 places in Arunachal, calling it a desperate move.

Describing the act as laughable, the HSMAP asserted that China’s attempts to alter place names in an Indian state will not change the truth.

“Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India,” the organisation said in a press statement.

It noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Arunachal is witnessing remarkable all-round development. “Their firm stand against China’s unwarranted renaming of places

reflects their deep commitment to protecting the state’s dignity and identity, garnering widespread appreciation,” the organisation said.

The organisation reminded China of the bravery of 2 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Havildar Shere Thaapa, who during the 1962 Indo-China aggression had killed 175 People’s Liberation Army soldiers in the Tama Chung Chung ridge in Upper Subansiri district.

It said that over six decades later, India has significantly bolstered its defence capabilities beyond China’s expectations.

“China should also remember that India will not tolerate any attack on its land, air, or sea area, as categorically stated by Prime Minister Modi,” the HSMAP warned.

“We caution both Pakistan and China that all Indians stand united behind the PM-led central government and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. Any misadventure by either nation would invite severe consequences,” HSMAP president Tarh Tarak and secretary-general Nima Sangey Saling said.

The HSMAP saluted the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. These strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April.

“This operation was not only a defeat for Pakistan but also a humiliation for its close ally China, as India’s Russian-made S-400 missiles successfully detected, tracked, and intercepted multiple China-made Pakistani missiles, drones, and aircraft targeting strategic locations along India’s western border,” the HSMAP said.

The HSMAP concluded with a clear message: “Door raho, drust raho (Stay away, stay safe)” to those threatening India’s sovereignty.