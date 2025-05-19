Kho-kho championship begins in Namsai

LATHAO, 18 May: The 2nd State Level School Games Kho-Kho Championship 2025 began at the GHSS here in Namsai district on Sunday.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Eastern Zone IGP PN Khrimey assured the organisers of all possible support for the successful conduct of the games.

Additionally, Khrimey addressed the pervasive issue of substance abuse, highlighting its impact on both youths and parents who consume alcohol and tobacco. He encouraged students to motivate their parents to abstain from such products. He advised the young participants to focus on sports and engage in innovative activities during their school years.

Around 620 students from various parts of the state have arrived, forming 19 district teams in the boys’ category and 18 district teams in the girls’ category, Youth Welfare Officer L Sokun Singh informed.

Earlier in the ceremony, DDSE (Sports and Youth Service) S Ronrang gave a brief overview of the games.

Present on the occasion were, among others, Namsai DDSE P Yomgam, DSO BC Das, CRPF Deputy Commandant Sandeep Sharma, Assistant Commandant Karpoor Babla, and Finance and Account Officer Kopsi Panor.