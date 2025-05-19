No expiry date in Indo-Pak understanding on cessation of hostilities: Army

NEW DELHI, 18 May: There is “no expiry date” to the understanding reached between Indian and Pakistani director generals of military operations (DGMO) on cessation of hostilities nearly a week back, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

The clarification came following reports that the arrangement between the two militaries on stopping the hostilities is ending this evening.

The DGMOs of India and Pakistan on 12 May decided to continue with the understanding of halting all military actions.

The arrangement was originally reached for two days when the DGMOs held a conversation over the hotline on 10 May.

“As far as continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May are concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” the Indian Army said in a brief clarification.

It also made it clear that there are no “DGMO talks” scheduled for Sunday as reported in a sector of the media.

The arrangement reached on 10 May came after four days of intense hostilities that saw the two sides targeting each other’s military installations with drones, missiles and long-range weapons that raised fears of a wider military conflict.

The DGMOs of India and Pakistan on 12 May again deliberated on ways to avoid “inimical” military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries

from the borders and forward areas.

In the conversation, the two officers focused on continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a “single shot” or initiate any “aggressive and inimical” action against each other.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on 8, 9 and 10 May.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side, inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on 10 May evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

On 15 May, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the country’s Senate that the DGMOs of Pakistan and India talked over the hotline on 14 May to discuss the “ceasefire.”

However, the Indian military chose not to comment on Dar’s claim. Dar said the two DGMOs in their conversation on 10 May had firmed up the “ceasefire” till 12 May.

“When the DGMOs spoke again on 12 May, the ceasefire was extended until 14 May. Further talks on 14 May led to the ceasefire being extended until 18 May,” the Pakistan foreign minister was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Following Dar’s comments, the Indian Army said it will pursue confidence-building measures to reduce the “alertness level” in line with the 10 May understanding. (PTI)