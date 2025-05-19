India win 7th SAFF U-19 Championship in thrilling final

YUPIA, 18 May: India emerged victorious in the 7th SAFF U-19 Championship, defeating Bangladesh 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The final, held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here, saw India take an early lead through Singamayum Shami’s direct free kick, but Bangladesh equalised in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed.

The shootout was not for the faint-hearted.

Rohen Singh’s limp second penalty gave Bangladesh the upper hand as keeper Md Ismail Hossain Mahin saved the spot-kick; the stadium fell silent.

But Bibiano Fernandes’ boys refused to buckle. When Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Huda Faysal blazed his effort over the cross-bar, the game swung back India’s way. With renewed belief, India converted their remaining kicks, and goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam delivered when it mattered the most. He dived low to his left to deny Salahuddin Sahed.

Captain Singamayum Shami, who had started the evening with a stunning goal, stepped up for the final kick. Calm, composed, and full of conviction, he slotted it in to crown India champions once again.

India had come flying out of the blocks. Within two minutes, they were ahead. Awarded a free-kick from over 30 yards out, Shami spotted the Bangladesh keeper slightly out of position and went for goal.

His curling strike was pinpoint, and even though Mahin got a hand to it, the power behind the effort carried it into the net.

India rode the momentum, dominating possession and pushing Bangladesh on the back foot. Their passing was crisp, their movement sharp, and their wings once again proved their most potent weapon. In the 16th minute, Omang Dodum sliced through the defence with a solo run and was nearly in for a second, but Mahin made a vital save to keep Bangladesh in the contest.

Those missed chances would come back to haunt India.

Bangladesh, rattled at first, grew into the game. They closed down spaces, cut off India’s passing channels, and slowly turned the tide. By half-time, they had begun to threaten with set-pieces, but India’s backline stood firm.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute. A chaotic corner sparked a scramble in the box, and Md Joy Ahamed pounced on the loose ball, firing it past Suraj Singh to level the match. It was the first goal India had conceded in the tournament, and it came at the worst possible moment.

From there, both teams pressed for a winner, but the game turned cagey and physical. The final third became a battlefield, and clear-cut chances were few and far between.

With the whistle blowing for full time, it all came down to the tie-breaker. And India captain Shami rose to the occasion a second time to bury the final penalty into the net and send his team and the crowd into delirium.

India had a strong run in the tournament, beating Sri Lanka 8-0 and Nepal 4-0 in the group level matches and Maldives 3-0 in the semifinals. Bangladesh also had an impressive campaign, remaining unbeaten with draws against Maldives and wins against Bhutan and Nepal.

Governor KT Parnaik attended the closing ceremony and congratulated the teams for their outstanding performance.

“Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a sporting powerhouse, and our youths have made their presence felt globally,” he said, adding that the tournament would motivate the state’s youths to pursue football.

He acknowledged the international participation of teams from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India, emphasising regional unity and cooperation.

The governor commended the organisers for their dedication and thanked the spectators for their support.

Purushottam Kattel, general secretary of the SAFF, expressed gratitude to the Arunachal Pradesh government, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and All India Football Federation (AIFF) for their contributions to the event’s success.

“The passion for football in the state is high, and we believe the people thoroughly enjoyed every match,” he said.

AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay said that Arunachal has made its mark on the global football stage by hosting the prestigious event.

“For the first time, the SAFF U-19 Championship was held in India, and it was a privilege for Arunachal Pradesh to host this event,” he added, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his support and guidance.

Over 12,000 sports enthusiasts witnessed the thrilling final match, which showcased the talent and sportsmanship of the young players.

Earlier, on 9 May, the championship was declared open by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Sports Minister Kento Jini, SAFF general secretary Purushottam Kattel, and others. (With inputs from AIFF & DIPRO)