Arunachal records highest-ever monthly GST collection in April

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Arunachal Pradesh recorded its highest-ever monthly goods and services tax (GST) collection in April this year, mirroring the national trend of an all-time high GST collection.

According to a release from the CGST&CX Commissionerate (Anti-evasion Unit), the state’s GST collection reached Rs 332 crores in April 2025, representing a 66 percent increase compared to the previous financial year.

The all-India GST collection also reached an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crores in April 2025, marking a 12.6 percent year-over-year increase. Since the implementation of GST in July 2017, the taxpayer base in Arunachal has grown manifold, with approximately 20,000 taxpayers currently registered, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Central GST Itanagar Commissionerate organised a cyclothon (cycle rally) on 18 May under the theme ‘Sunday on Cycles’. The event aimed to promote physical fitness and healthy lifestyle, and to create awareness about GST as it approaches its eighth anniversary.

Despite the rain, around 45 enthusiastic participants gathered at the Bank Tinali area here, from where the rally was flagged off at 8 am. The cycle rally concluded at Indira Gandhi Park.