DC makes it mandatory for HoOs to attend offices

Staff Reporter

KOLORIANG, 19 May: Irked by growing number of unauthorised and unreported absence of government officials from their posting places, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Monday issued an executive order, directing all heads of offices (HoO) to mandatorily remain at their respective offices during the prescribed office hours.

It is reported that Kurung Kumey district has been witnessing an unprecedented rise in unauthorised absence and leave-taking by government officers and staffers over the past years, resulting in adverse impact on governance, obstruction of public service delivery, and erosion of public trust in the administration.

Issuing a stern warning to habitual absentee officials, the deputy commissioner stated, “No officer or official shall leave headquarters or place of posting without obtaining prior written permission from the competent authority. Unauthorised movement will be viewed as wilful dereliction of duty.”

The DC further instructed all DDOs and controlling officers to maintain attendance reports and bring cases of habitual absenteeism to her for immediate action under the CCS(CCA) Rules.

She added that any further instance of unauthorised absenteeism shall result in immediate initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings against the defaulting officials.

Yadav appealed to the public to submit complaints at the DC office with geotagged photographs in case of absence of any government official from duty.

Unauthorised leave-taking and absence from official duty is a blatant violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, particularly Rule 3(1)(ii), which mandates that every government servant shall maintain devotion to duty and absolute integrity at all times.