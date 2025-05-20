Guv presents ‘Land of Rising Sun’ plaque to botanist Dr Krishna Chowlu

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Governor KT Parnaikpresented the prestigious ‘Land of Rising Sun’ plaque to Dr Krishna Chowlu, scientist in-charge at the Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, in recognition of her unwavering dedication to discovering and documenting the unique orchid species of Arunachal.

The governor lauded Dr Chowlu’s tireless efforts and scientific spirit in unveiling the rich floral diversity of the state, especially her remarkable work in identifying rare and exclusive orchid species.

Parnaik highlighted the exceptional significance of the orchids of Arunachal, and said that “these vibrant and delicate blooms are not just beautiful

but they are living symbols of the state’s pristine natural heritage and ecological richness.”

The governor said that Arunachal holds a special place in India’s biodiversity map, with nearly 50 orchid species found nowhere else in the world. “These rare species,” he noted, “reflect the untouched and pure environment of the region, and their preservation and study are of great value to both scientific research and ecotourism.”

The governor encouraged scientists and researchers to continue exploring and connecting with nature’s bounty, reminding them that “such work strengthens our understanding of the environment and opens doors for sustainable development.”

He also called upon the people, especially the youths, to take pride in the state’s natural wealth and see it as a unique opportunity to contribute to biodiversity conservation and ecological innovation.

The governor emphasised the importance of exploring, conserving, and promoting orchids, and urged educational institutions to take the lead in this initiative. He said that engaging students in such efforts would not only deepen their understanding of biodiversity but also foster a sense of responsibility and appreciation for the rich natural heritage of their region.

“By involving young minds in the study and preservation of these exquisite flowers,” the governor said, “a new generation of environmentally conscious citizens would emerge, who would value and protect the fragile beauty of nature.”

The governor urged the present generation to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards, “who not only protect this rich floral legacy but also transform it into a source of sustainable livelihood, learning, and global recognition.”

Arunachal is not just the land of the rising sun but also a land of rising opportunities, he added.

Dr Chowlu informed the governor that there are 650 species of orchids in the state, which is the highest in India. Fifty orchids are exclusively found in Arunachal.

Dr Chowlu, a specialist in angiosperm taxonomy, is renowned for her contributions to plant discovery in Arunachal. She discovered Impatiens dorjeekhanduii in Tawang (2017), named in honour of former chief minister late Dorjee Khandu, and more recently identified a unique leafless orchid, Gastrodia lohitensis, in Lohit district (2024), which survives without sunlight.

Dr Chowlu also presented her book, Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, to the governor. (Raj Bhavan)