New Bisa chief crowned

[ Pisi Zauing ]

LEDO, 19 May: Marking a new chapter in strengthening the unity and integrity of the Singpho community, Bisa Mungdang Gam Singpho was crowned the Bisa chief on 17 May at Bisa Gaon here in Tinsukia district of Assam.

As per the Theravada Buddhist tradition, the Venerable Bhikkhu Sangha illuminated the smriti darpan in memory of late Duwa

Bisa Lat Nong Singpho, and showered blessings on the new chief Duwa Bisa Mungdang Gam Singpho.

Bisa Mungdang Gam Singpho is the eldest son of late Bisa Lat Nong Singpho of Bisa Gaon. After a prolonged illness, Bisa Latnong Singpho expired in February, and since then the prestigious seat of the Bisa chief had remained vacant.

The coronation of the new chief was done in the presence of Tai Khamti Singpho Council president Phup Yong Singpho, Singpho Development Society president MN Singpho, Singpho National Council president Seng Gam Labram, Singpho Women Organisation India general secretary Pinna Kitnal Singpho, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul, and representatives of various community-based organisations, besides government officials and members of student unions and youth forums.

Prominent personalities from Kachin state in Myanmar also came a long way to be part of the coronation event.

A renowned writer and scholar of Assam, Jagat Changmai, presented a brief note on the historical significance of the Bisa family, the legacy left behind by late Bisa Latnong Singpho, and the duties and responsibilities before the newly crowned chief.

The Tinsukia DC said that “the Bisa family has the legacy of introducing tea [phalap] to the world and contribution in the freedom movement.” He expressed confidence that the royal Bisa family,headed by the new chief, would “continue to play a significant role in leading communities towards progress and brotherhood.”

MLA Sharma promised to provide adequate funds for the construction of a statue of the late Duwa Bisa Latnong Singpho.

Two books authored by Jagat Changmai on the Bisa family and the Singpho tribe were released during the event.