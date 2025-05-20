Parents’ assn constructs school’s approach road

MEGDONG, 19 May: In a remarkable display of community spirit, the Parents’ Association of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here in Gepen circle of Kamle district constructed a 107-metre-long and four-metre-wide cement concrete road from the main road in Lili Dong village to the school’s entrance gate.

The two-day construction work, funded through crowdfunding, began on 16 May with the use of heavy machinery, including an earthmover and two dumpers. The first day saw widening and sand-gravel filling of the road.

All necessary materials, including cement, stone chips, sand, and other equipment, were arranged within the school’s complex for the completion of the work on 17 May.

The construction of this road addressed a long-pending demand of the school, facilitating smoother vehicular movement for officials and visitors.

The initiative was led by the association’s secretary Dr Dujum Dulom and member Babin Sindhu.