Grievances of CS/IT aspirants

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to bring to public attention the longstanding and overlooked grievances of computer science and information technology (CS/IT) graduates in Arunachal Pradesh – especially in light of the recently announced assistant engineer (AE) recruitment under the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination-2025 (No APPSC/I/2025, dated 9th May 2025).

This recruitment comes after a gap of several years and carries added public scrutiny following the disheartening 2022 APPSC paper leak scandal. Naturally, aspirants across all engineering disciplines expected this drive to be fair, inclusive, and forward-looking. However, CS/IT graduates once again find themselves marginalised.

While the recruitment notice mentions eligibility for CS/IT candidates under the AE (electro-mechanical) posts in Hydropower Development Department and AE (electrical) in the Power Department, only three posts in total have been allotted for the entire electronics, computer science, and IT group combined – out of 166 AE posts.

This imbalance raises critical concerns:

Severe underrepresentation: CS/IT disciplines have been allocated just three posts, whereas civil engineering alone has over 125. Electrical and mechanical engineers too enjoy vastly better representation. This is not only disproportionate but also unjustified. Lack of dedicated posts: CS/IT graduates are lumped under broader engineering categories dominated by other branches, putting them at a distinct disadvantage in both the written examination and interview stages. Comparable graduate numbers, disparate opportunities: Every year, a large number of students graduate in computer science and IT – numbers that are equal to, if not more than, civil, electrical, or mechanical engineering graduates. Yet, government job opportunities for CS/IT students remain far fewer and less visible. Neglect of technological roles in governance: In today’s digital era, where smart governance, cybersecurity, automation, and e-governance are critical, sidelining CS/IT professionals in public service hiring is a grave oversight that affects the state’s future readiness.

This recruitment was an opportunity for the APPSC to restore trust and ensure equal opportunity for all disciplines. Sadly, for the CS/IT aspirants, it feels like a repeat of past neglect.

Hence, I sincerely urge the APPSC and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to:

Clearly specify and increase AE posts for CS/IT candidates in departments where digital technology and systems play a key role. Provide fair representation in future recruitments based on actual graduate output and departmental needs. Treat CS/IT with the seriousness it deserves in building a modern and efficient administration.

Let this recruitment be a lesson, not a missed opportunity. The youths of Arunachal Pradesh deserve a system that recognises and rewards all streams of technical excellence – not just a select few.

A concerned CS/IT aspirant