Judoka Taba Titung qualifies for Tashkent Cadet Asian Cup

ITANAGAR, 20 May: Local judoka Taba Titung has qualified for the prestigious Tashkent Cadet Asian Cup, 2025. The event is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan on 22 and 23 May.

Titung’s qualification is a testament to his hard work and dedication, following his outstanding performance at the Cadet National Judo Championship held in Pune in January this year, where he won a gold medal, according to a release from the Arunachal Judo Association.

Notably, he also secured a bronze medal at the 7th Khelo India Youth Games-2025, held in Patna, Bihar,this month.

This is Titung’s second qualification for an international judo event, making him a shining example for young athletes in the state.

As the only judoka from Arunachal Pradesh representing India in this event, his achievement is a matter of immense pride for the state and its growing sports community, the release said.

The association expressed hope that Titung’s success would inspire other young talents across the region to pursue excellence in sports. “His achievement reflects the potential that lies within the state’s sports community,” the release added.

Titung hails from Sagalee in Papum Pare district.