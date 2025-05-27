Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as president of Assam unit

NEW DELHI/GUWA-HATI, 26 May: Ahead of next year’s Assam assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its state unit, replacing Bupen Kumar Borah.

“Congress president has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the president and three working presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,” a statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Gogoi, the son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, is currently the deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha.

The Congress also appointed three new working presidents – Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar – to its Assam unit.

The term of the current assembly in Assam is up to 20 May, 2026, and the Congress is going all-out in its bid to wrest power from the BJP after losing two consecutive state polls.

With Gogoi’s appointment as the new Assam Congress chief, the party has made it clear that the next assembly election will be fought under his leadership, and he is likely to be its chief ministerial face in the state. (PTI)