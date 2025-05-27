Need to attract youths to aquaculture: Wangsu

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasised the need to attract young people to aquaculture during an ‘awareness-cum-input distribution programme’ organised here to promote ornamental fisheries in schools across the state.

The programme, held at DK State Convention Centre, was jointly organised by the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Barrackpore, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Directorate of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the participants, Wangsu commended the CIFRI for its innovative initiative, but expressed serious concern over the declining number of farmers in the state. “While our farmers are ageing, very few youths are turning up for farming; it is a very serious concern,” he said.

The minister also announced the state’s plan to introduce hatcheries in various districts to boost fish production and strengthen the inland fisheries sector. He urged school representatives and educators present at the event to actively motivate students to explore fisheries as a viable and rewarding career path.

“Since Arunachal was a late starter in development,the CIFRI should take special care of the state,especially with regard to transferring technological know-how to the farmers,” Wangsu declared, underscoring the state’s commitment to leveraging scientific research for agricultural development.

The event saw the participation of the fisheries minister’s adviser Talem Taboh, Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, Higher & Technical Education Director Dr Milori Modi, and CIFRI Head Dr Sullip Kumar Majhi, among others.

As part of the programme, aquariums and certificates were distributed to representatives from 50 schools across the state to support their engagement with ornamental fisheries.