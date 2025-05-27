Tabu Dupit wins state-level chess championship

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Tabu Dupit emerged victorious in the 14th Arunachal Pradesh State Level Open FIDE Chess Championship, which was held at Siddhartha Hall here from 20 to 25 May.

Dupit, an international-rated player from Upper Subansiri district, earned 8 points out of 9 (8/9), according to a release from the All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (AAPCA).

Dupit Tadam from the same district won the second position, earning 7.5 points out of 9. Tapir Mize (7.5) from Upper Siang and Tamar Nilling (7/9) from Upper Subansiri secured

the third and the fourth position, respectively.

The closing ceremony was attended by ANYA president Jamru Ruja and AAPCA founder president Dobin Lendo.

Ruja highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Siddhartha Hall, which was inaugurated by then president of India R Venkataraman in 1988. He noted that, despite being in a poor state, the hall continues to serve various sports disciplines, NGOs, and cultural events.

Ruja urged the state government to initiate the construction of a new multipurpose indoor stadium in the capital region for broader public and athletic use.

A total of 108 players from across the state participated in the championship, which was organised by the AAPCA.

The event was inaugurated by Home Minister Mama Natung in the presence of Sports Director Tadar Appa.

Natung assured the AAPCA of land allotment and granting of funds for constructing a new multipurpose indoor stadium and the association’s office.