AALO, 26 May: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini inaugurated the office building of the Galo Welfare Society’s (GWS) West Siang district unit here on Monday, in the presence of Aalo West MLA Topin Ete.

Speaking on the occasion, Jini called upon the senior members of the Galo society to remain united and work collectively for overall development of the community and the state.

MLA Ete also spoke. (DIPRO)