Etor Giidi volleyball tournament concludes

BOLUNG, 26 May: The inaugural Etor Giidi village-level Day & Night Volleyball Tournament was held at Bolung village in Lower Dibang Valley district from 17 to 25 May.

Kaling Sirum emerged victorious in the super veteran category, while Simin (A) Sirum won the veteran category title. The youth category title went to Mingge Sirum.

Twenty-six teams participated in the tournament, organised by Arsang Sirum Bolung and co-sponsored by Seed De-Addiction & Correction Home, Bolung.

The event was themed ‘Train, conquer, repeat, never give up’.

Bolung ZPM Arun Pertin, Bolung-II GPC Roshni Tapak, and public leader Anju Pertin attended the closing ceremony.