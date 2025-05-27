85 benefit from health camp

PASIGHAT, 26 May: Eighty-five patients, including senior citizens, benefitted from a free health camp organised at remote Jeru village in East Siang district by NGO Siang Trust on Monday.

The camp was conducted by diabetic specialist DrLincode Moyong, dental surgeon Dr Bobang Ratan, retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, retired joint director Dr Runi Tasung, and medical staff, in the presence of Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Pao and others.

Free blood pressure test and sugar test were conducted, and medicines were provided free of cost to those needing them. (DIPRO)