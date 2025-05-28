AAPSU urges GoAP to act on MHA’s directive to deport Bangladeshi immigrants

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday called on the state government to promptly implement the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) directives on the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and to safeguard the electoral rights of indigenous communities.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali said that the union had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking urgent action on these issues. He also informed that the AAPSU is seeking an appointment with union Home Minister Amit Shah to highlight the longstanding concern over the Chakma-Hajong refugees in Arunachal and to demand a final, legal resolution.

“The growing presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants is a serious concern. Many of them have acquired voting rights and enrollment certificates despite having no permanent settlement or economic engagement in the state,” Tali said.

He further alleged that in several Assembly constituencies, the number of outsiders has begun to outnumber that of the indigenous population.

“This trend is particularly visible in districts such as Namsai, Lohit, and Lower Dibang Valley, where the demographic balance is shifting rapidly. It poses a direct threat to the political rights and representation of indigenous communities,” he warned.

The student body demanded the issuance of clear guidelines by the state government on the enrollment of non-locals in electoral rolls, warning of “serious consequences” if swift legislative and administrative interventions are not undertaken.

To address the issue on the ground, the AAPSU announced the launch of ‘Operation Clean Drive’, a month-long campaign to identify and report illegal immigrants across the state. Peaceful dharnas will also be held with the support of district student unions and the public.

The AAPSU also reiterated concerns over the increasing population of Chakma and Hajong communities in the Diyun area, alleging that their growing economic dominance is leading to the marginalisation of local populations. The union urged the government to adopt a time-bound mechanism for either deportation or area confinement of the Chakma-Hajong refugees.

“This issue has lingered for far too long. It is time for a structured and final resolution,” Tali said, adding that the union would continue its democratic movement until concrete steps are taken.

The union also condemned repeated attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal, terming it a blatant challenge to India’s sovereignty.