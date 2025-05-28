Two test positive for Covid-19

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 May: Two women have tested positive for Covid-19 here – the first cases of the variant of the virus in the state.

A 35-year-old pregnant woman tested positive at the RK Mission Hospital. The woman had been admitted to the hospital on Monday, and later the gynaecologist attending her suggested that she undergo a Covid test after she developed fever. She was detected positive through a rapid test on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, one of her attendants, aged 53, also tested positive after undergoing test.

Currently, the pregnant woman is still admitted in RKMH and her attendant has been kept in isolation.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa saidthat this is a mild Covid-19 case and there is nothing to worry about.

He said that the IDSP Arunachal will soon issue Covid advisory or guidelines. The symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea and body ache.